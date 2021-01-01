There are currently no items available for purchase in this Department. Search our Auction Archives below to find item values.
Filters (7)<= $100 (638) $101 - $1,000 (476) $1,001 - $5,000 (210) $5,001 - $10,000 (60) $10,001 - $50,000 (41) $50,001 - $100,000 (6) > $100,000 (5)Free Appraisal
Department
Bid/Buy Formats
Auction
Entertainment Category
Highlights
Entertainment Item Type
Autographs and Signed Items (117) Awards (126) Costumes (131) Documents (70) Memorabilia (186) Original Art (189) Photos (34) Posters (388) Props (80) Recordings (52) Star Trek (44) Tickets (8) Toys (1)
Musical Instruments Item Type
Special Attributes
Current Bid Amount
Estimated Value
<= $100 (29) $101 - $1,000 (896) $1,001 - $5,000 (280) $5,001 - $10,000 (82) $10,001 - $50,000 (82) $50,001 - $100,000 (17) > $100,000 (12) Not Estimated (29)
Reserve Status
Sessions
Signature Floor Session 1 (465) Signature Floor Session 2 (280) Signature Session - No Floor or Phone Bidding 3 (691)